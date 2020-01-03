ZTE will launch its latest Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone in the first half of 2020. This will be the company’s first device with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with X55 5G modem. It is likely to offer support for SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network and Wi-Fi 6. Now, ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G has been spotted on TENAA with model number A2020, revealing detailed features. Read on to know more about this ZTE phone.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G specifications (leaked)

The upcoming ZTE phone is said to feature a metal frame and flexible hyperboloid glass. The device could offer a 6.47-inch OLED HDR display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It will pack a Qualcomm

Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. This is a 7nm mobile platform with Adreno 650 GPU. The company is expected to launch the handset in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. It will be available in three storage options, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

The dual SIM ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. As per the listing, ZTE could add three cameras at the back of the phone. The rear camera setup will likely include a 48-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could also be a 20-megapixel front camera.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G could sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to other premium phones. In terms of connectivity options, the handset supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It could offer a minimum 3,900mAh battery or a maximum 4,000mAh battery. It is will also offer support for fast charging tech. The company is likely to unveil the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G in the coming weeks, Fonearena reported.