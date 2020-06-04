ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

After launching the ZTE Axon 11 5G, the Chinese company has now unveiled the 4G variant of it. The ZTE Axon 11 4G comes with identical design and specifications except the processor. The 4G variant packs a MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. As yet, ZTE hasn’t shared the price and availability of the Axon 11 4G (via GizmoChina). The official poster of the phone shows that it will be available in black and white color options. Also Read - ZTE Axon 11 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

As far as specifications features are concerned, the device sports same 6.47-inch AMOLED display like the 5G variant. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The display offers a small waterdrop notch and curves towards the edges. Under the hood is the MediaTek's Helio P70 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The phone offers 4G VoLTE support. The internal memory onboard is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Axon 11 4G comes equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes same unit as the 5G model. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture. You also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a 20-megapixel camera up front.

The smartphone also features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 10 under MiFavor 10 UI.