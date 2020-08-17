comscore ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-screen camera to launch on September 1
ZTE Axon 20 5G: First smartphone with under-screen camera to launch on September 1

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the world’s first commercially available smartphone with an under-screen camera. It is expected to come with quad rear cameras and up to 12GB RAM.

  Published: August 17, 2020 4:04 PM IST
ZTE Axon 20 5G

ZTE will launch the Axon 20 5G on September 1. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the news today via Twitter. The ZTE Axon 20 5G is set to be the world’s first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera. Aside from this. the company has not revealed any further information about the device. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

In their quest to achieve a completely bezel-less design, smartphone manufacturers have been experimenting with a lot of techniques. Some noticeable methods include pop-up selfie cameras, punch-hole displays, and in-screen fingerprint readers. Additionally, there is the ‘notch’, which has become almost ubiquitous. So far, under-screen cameras have only been seen in prototypes from the likes of Oppo and Xiaomi. All that is set to change now with the launch of the ZTE Axon 20 5G. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView to sport under-display selfie camera, 120Hz display, and PureDisplay V3

ZTE Axon 20 5G expected specifications

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has been teased online on multiple occasions. Initially, ZTE’s president for mobile devices had shared a post on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The post said the company will launch the first smartphone with an under-screen camera. Another report, later on, claimed a ZTE phone with model number ‘ZTE A2121′ was spotted on the State Radio Regulation of China (SRRC) certification website. It also stated that the phone will be launched under ZTE’s ‘Axon’ series. Also Read - ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Last week, the ZTE Axon 20 5G was spotted on Chinese regulatory body TEENA’s website. The listing claims the phone will feature an octa-core CPU and a 6.92-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,460 pixels. Is also states the device will come in three storage options, namely 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB as well as three RAM options, including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Furthermore, other reports indicate that the smartphone will feature a 4,120mAh battery and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup is said to consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel lens and two 2-megapixel sensors.

  Published Date: August 17, 2020 4:04 PM IST

Best Sellers