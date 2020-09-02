As expected, Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has launched the Axon 20 5G smartphone. The Axon 20 5G from ZTE is the world’s first under-display camera smartphone. The company had been teasing the phone over the past few days. And now it has finally launched. The Axon 20 5G has launched in the Chinese market and we’re not sure if it’ll come to other countries. This phone has been launched in three RAM and storage configurations. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology, will launch with 2021 phones

The Axon 20 5G is priced at 2198 yuan (Rs 23,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. While the phone’s 8GB RAM and 128 GB variant costs 2498 yuan (Rs 26,700 approx). And finally, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for 2,798 yuan (Rs 30,000 approx). Also Read - The first smartphone with a hidden under-display camera is finally ready, and it's by ZTE

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications

The Axon 20 5G comes with dual sim support and runs on a customized version of the Android 10 interface. The ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone features a 6.92-inch full-HD + (1,080 × 2,460 pixels) OLED display. The device comes with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. Using this chipset is likely to have aided ZTE to price the device in the mid-range segment. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

As you know already, the phone comes up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 2 TB with the help of a micro SD card. Talking about the camera, the quad rear camera setup is available in the ZTE Axon 20 5G. The phone has a single under-display front camera. The quad setup includes a 64-megapixels primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel sensor that sits under the display.

For connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port for charging, and 5G support. The phone has a 4,220mAh battery, which comes with 30W of fast charging. The phone weighs 198 grams.