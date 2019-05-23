comscore
ZTE Blade A5 2019 smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

ZTE is selling the Blade A5 2019 for RUB 6,490 (approximately Rs 7,000) via varied retail channels in the country. The entry-level ZTE device ships with Android 9 Pie operating system.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 5:00 PM IST
ZTE Blade A5 2019

ZTE recently launched Axon 10 Pro and Axon 10 Pro 5G flagship smartphones in China. Now, the company has launched a new budget Blade A5 2019 smartphone in Russia. The latest device from ZTE comes in two color options, which is Blue and Black. The entry-level device ships with Android 9 Pie operating system. The company is selling the ZTE Blade A5 2019 for RUB 6,490 (approximately Rs 7,000) via varied retail channels in the country.

ZTE Blade A5 2019 specifications, features

The ZTE Blade A5 2019 ships with MiFavor 9.0 UI based on Android Pie operating system. The dual-SIM ZTE smartphone sports a compact 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device follows an old school design and features bezels on the bottom and top side of the phone. At its core is a 28nm Spreadtrum SC9863A octa-core chipset aided by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB leveraging a dedicated microSD card.

On the imaging front, ZTE has added a single 13-megapixel camera at the back with an f/2.0 sensor. The setup also offers support for LED flashlight. Up front, the ZTE Blade A5 2019 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone’s camera app also supports features like HDR and panorama support. The newly launched ZTE device is powered by a small 2,600mAh battery. On the connectivity front, this entry-level handset includes micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and more.

Besides, earlier this month, ZTE launched two smartphones, including ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Axon 10 Pro 5G in China. Both the devices ships with Android Pie OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Both the ZTE flagship phones come with a triple camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 20-megapixel f/2.2 sensor with wide angle lens and 125-degree field of view. The sensors are accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for shooting videos and capturing selfies.

