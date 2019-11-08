The ZTE Blade A7 Prime and ZTE Blade 10 Prime smartphones have been launched in the US. The Blade A7 Prime comes in only Grey color option. It features a 6.09-inch display, a MediaTek SoC, a single camera on the rear side and more. The ZTE Blade 10 Prime, on the other hand, is being offered in Black color. This handset supports support USB Type-C port, dual rear camera setup, 6.3-inch display and more. The ZTE Blade A7 Prime is priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,000) for the 32GB storage option. The ZTE Blade 10 Prime will cost $179 (approximately Rs 12,700) for the 64GB option.

ZTE Blade 10 Prime specifications

The ZTE Blade 10 Prime packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) display with 401ppi pixel density. It runs on Android Pie OS. The device draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is also expandable. The budget phone also comes with a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera for videos and selfies. The ZTE Blade 10 Prime is fueled by a 3,200mAh battery. There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

ZTE Blade A7 Prime features

The ZTE Blade A7 Prime also offers a waterdrop-style notch design. The smartphone ships with Android Pie out of the box. It features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display with 276ppi pixel density. The ZTE Blade A7 Prime packs MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This smartphone from ZTE comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The brand has also added a 3,200mAh battery. It offers support for USB Type-C port as well.