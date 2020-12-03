comscore ZTE Blade V2021 5G launched: Specs, price and other details | BGR India
ZTE launched its New ZTE blade V2021 5G phone in China on 2nd December 2020. Get blade V2021 5G phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 4000mAH battery, with best rear camera performance.

zte blade v2021 5g

ZTE Blade V2021 5G has been launched in China. The 5G smartphone looks stunning and offers powered specifications. It has been released at a price starting at CNY 999, which roughly translates to Rs 11,200 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The ZTE smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and backed by a decently big 4000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G comes in two variants. The base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at CNY 999, roughly Rs. 11,200, while the top-end model includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,700). The phone comes in three colour options Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver. The ZTE Blade V2021 5G is already up for sale on JD.com. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology, will launch with 2021 phones

ZTE Blade V2021 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ZTE Blade V2021 5G comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can also be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10. Also Read - ZTE Axon 20 5G: First smartphone with under-screen camera to launch on September 1

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G comes packed with a triple camera setup at the back panel while on the front there’s a single sensor. On the rear, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. There are other connectivity options available as well 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone includes a fingerprint sensor placed at the back panel.

  Published Date: December 3, 2020 6:46 PM IST

