comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report
News

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

News

ZTE is likely to add pixel-binning technology in the software to make use of the high megapixel count.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 2:16 PM IST
ZTE 32mp Smartphone TENAA

Image credit: TENAA

A number of smartphone makers across the globe are currently working on selfie-centric smartphones. Most of these smartphones either come with a higher megapixel count font camera along with a number of software-based features including AR stickers. Some device makers have also gone ahead to add a secondary camera sensor on the front of the device in the quest to provide devices with good selfie cameras. A majority of companies that have opted for higher megapixel count have gone up to the 25-megapixel camera sensor. According to new information, it looks like ZTE is pushing that bar with a new smartphone that is expected to come with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The unreleased smartphone by ZTE was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. According to the report, the device is likely to launch under the name ZTE Blade V10 and comes with model number V1000. The listing was initially spotted by Android Authority and according to the device photos on TENAA, the device is likely to come with a waterdrop styled notch. According to the report, the device is likely to sport an ISOCELL GD1 camera sensor from Samsung where the sensor sports 0.8-micron pixels.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

ZTE is likely to add pixel-binning technology in the software to make use of the high megapixel count. As part of the technology, the software will take data from four adjacent pixels and then combine it to get a superpixel with improved color rendering, clarity, and lower noise. This technology is used to improve the quality of images taken in low light.

ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019

Also Read

ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019

The report noted that the 32-megapixel sensor is likely to give final images of about 8-megapixel with better quality. It is likely that the device will also come with real-time HDR video with the sensor for improved dynamic range. The device is likely to come with a 6.3-inch HD+ screen with an Octa-core CPU with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage while running on a 3,100mAh battery.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal

Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification

Honor is planning to launch a 5G smartphone in H2, 2019: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

News

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ official render leaked; release date tipped too

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ official render leaked; release date tipped too
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

News

2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक के बाद अब गूगल की इंटर्नल ऐप्स को एप्पल ने किया बैन

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

दुनिया की चौथी बड़ी स्मार्टफोन कंपनी बनी शाओमी: IDC

OPPO K1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin
News
New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin
ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

News

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report
National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal

News

National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal
Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification

News

Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification
Honor is planning to launch a 5G smartphone in H2, 2019: Report

News

Honor is planning to launch a 5G smartphone in H2, 2019: Report