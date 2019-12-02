comscore ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will first arrive on Axon 10 Pro
News

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will first arrive on Axon 10 Pro

News

ZTE has unveiled MiFavor 10 based on Android 10 with a lot of changes to the interface, themes and icons.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 1:30 PM IST
ZTE Mi Favor 10 OS

After the launch of ColorOS 7 by Oppo, ZTE has unveiled its custom skin based on Android 10 in China. Called MiFavor 10, it brings key features of Android 10 to ZTE’s devices. The Chinese smartphone maker dropped all the key features of Mi Favor 10 on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform. The big change comes in most common user interface are like icons and themes. The MiFavor 10 brings system-level dark theme that Google introduced as a major new feature with Android 10 release.

The dark mode is reportedly still being finalized and being worked on by the company. However, there are plenty of other changes including black backgrounds and white text throughout the interface elements. This will be comfortable to use during night time. In order to complement the theme, MiFavor 10 based on Android 10 also brings a number of new icons. The new UI includes over 1,600 system icons and have rounded corners. The company claims that the forked OS brings optimization for motion curves and gesture navigation.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 11 Features

The new version of MiFavor OS is all about looks and appearance and there is now option for dynamic wallpapers as well. Most of these wallpapers have dark shade to match the theme. The update also brings floating notifications where a small floating window appears similar to Samsung’s One UI. The company is also showing a new compact floating windows interface that houses an IM app and a floating keyboard. There are other changes as well including smart screen recognition and voice control.

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Also Read

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

The MiFavor 10 by ZTE can also quickly analyze the contents of your screen like Google Lens. The OS can pick up both text and images from the screen and offers option to edit as well as pull product matches and recommendations. Other features include full-fledged voice control and navigation around the UI. It can also pick up commands from certain apps like WeChat. There is also an updated Z-Booster 2.0 AI engine. The company has confirmed that MiFavor 10 will first arrive on ZTE Axon 10 Pro, both the 4G as well as 5G versions. It will later be expanded to ZTE Blade V10 and ZTE Axon 9 Pro. However, there is no word on official update schedule just yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
News
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

News

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

News

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first
Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update

News

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update
LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

News

Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL Rs 999 Prepaid Plan : बीएसएनएल ने लॉन्च किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, ये है कीमत

Realme X2 Pro का अफोर्डेबल वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, रियलमी कर रही है तैयारी

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन में होगी पंच-होल डिस्प्ले, पोस्टर हुआ लीक

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: इन टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 13,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12
News
Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price
ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

News

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first
Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update

News

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update