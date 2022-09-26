comscore Apple Store Diwali offer is unexciting but it makes sense for iPhone 14 buyers in India
Apple Store Diwali offer is unexciting but it makes sense for iPhone 14 buyers

This year's Diwali offer on the Apple Store India does not dole out any freebies and it is disappointing, but if you are going to buy the iPhone 14, it's worth considering.

appleoffer1

Right after Flipkart kicked off its short-lived extravaganza of iPhone 13 offers, Apple announced it will hold its annual festive season sales event in India from September 26. Today, the Apple Store finally revealed the offer but it did not turn out to be what everyone expected. Apple Store will give you a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on the purchase of any products worth Rs 41,900 or above, given you have an eligible credit card. And that’s it. Also Read - Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India

This year’s Diwali offer on the Apple Store India does not dole out any freebies and it is disappointing. During the Diwali sale last year, Apple was handing out free AirPods on the purchase of the iPhone 12. Essentially, Apple was giving you an offer worth the price of the first-generation AirPods. So, if you wanted to buy a better model, such as AirPods Pro, you just needed to pay the extra amount over the AirPods’ cost. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung


So if you do not have any freebies, the Rs 7,000 cashback offer makes sense only for the new devices because the old ones are already selling at discounts on third-party shopping websites. For instance, the iPhone 13 was available for as low as Rs 48,000 on the first sale of the Big Billion Days.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 on the Apple Store is selling for the revised price of Rs 69,900. And even if you apply the instant cashback of Rs 7,000 to that price, it holds no water against what Flipkart is currently offering. You can get an iPhone 13 256GB for Rs 66,990 before card and cashback offers.

But if it is the iPhone 14 is what you want, the Apple Store offer of up to Rs 7,000 cashback on HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards totally makes sense. That’s because you get the brand-new iPhone 14 for Rs 72,900, iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 82,900, iPhone 14 Pro at Rs 1,22,900, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the price of Rs 1,32,900. And these are the deals that you cannot get anywhere else. The regular cashback that you could get at your nearest mobile dealer is Rs 6,000 should you have an HDFC Bank credit card. So what Apple is offering is Rs 1,000 more than what you were typically getting.

The bottom line is that Apple’s new Diwali offer is worth considering if you need to buy the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro but if you have been eyeing an older iPhone model, I don’t think the Apple offer will get you the best deal on it.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 8:40 PM IST
