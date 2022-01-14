comscore Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why
  • Home
  • Opinions
  • Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why
News

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

Opinions

While we do not have a concrete answer as to why smartphone brands are doing this, there are a few things that we can attribute this to.

Second-hand-smartphones-4-1

(Representational Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

With the launch of the OnePlus 9RT in India today, it has been made clear that India is no more the centre stage for the OEM. While there could be many reasons behind the company not bringing its smartphones first to the country, it also raises another question, as to why brands like OnePlus and Samsung are launching last year’s devices in India in 2022. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G quick look: Another beautiful flagship by OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT was launched in the company’s home country of China back in October 2021. Samsung was supposed to launch its Galaxy S21 FE back in October, but delayed the launch to this year, when it is supposed to launch the Galaxy S22 series. Similar is the case with many smartphone manufacturers. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G, Buds Z2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

While we do not have a concrete answer as to why smartphone brands are doing this, there are a few things that we can attribute this to. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today at 5 pm IST: How to watch the event live

Chip shortage

The first thing that we can look at is the ongoing chip shortage, which is impacting everything from automobiles to video game consoles to smartphones. The semiconductor supply shortage has happened due to a number of reasons, which include factory closures due to the ongoing pandemic, heightened demand for consumer electronics and more.

Smartphones were the most shielded from the shortage, due to OEMs stockpiling critical components. However, now the storage wells are drying up and just like other industries, smartphone manufacturers now also have to wait for chip shipments to arrive to assemble their devices. Due to this, the chips get routed to the most important devices of the year then trickle down to other mid-year refreshes and other key products.

Smartphones, Indian smartphones, India, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Indian smartphone market stats, India, India news, India smartphone news, phone, mobile, mobile phone

(Representational Image)

Focus on entry-level and mid-range products

While India is the second-most populous country, it also is filled with money-conscious minds. Due to which the sale of high-end smartphones in the country is much lower compared to entry-level and mid-range devices. Smartphone brands focus on pushing devices up to Rs 35,000 very aggressively and let the marketing budget for above that price point take a rest.

Plus the R&D that goes into flagship and top-tier products is pretty expensive, thus profit margins get slimmer. That is not the case with mid-range and entry-level smartphones. Due to this moving the complete inventory of high-end devices becomes a priority or they would have to move the device at a loss after a certain amount of time. So taking a look and dividing markets into segments is a smart move that most OEMs make.

Smartphones, Indian smartphones, India, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Indian smartphone market stats, India, India news, India smartphone news, phone, mobile, mobile phone

(Representational Image)

Other markets offer better returns

Developed markets like the US have a higher spending power when it comes to the populous. Moreover, the number of good options in the low and mid-budget ranges are extremely limited. Due to which most people prefer purchasing high-end devices.

Some people even get inside of a tech ecosystem with a laptop, tablet, smartphone, earphones and more, due to which getting out is pretty difficult. This is why they keep updating the flagship products from the same brand.

Moreover, countries like Europe pay more for a device than what the company would have earned from selling the devices in the Indian market.

Smartphones, Indian smartphones, India, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Indian smartphone market stats, India, India news, India smartphone news, phone, mobile, mobile phone

(Representational Image)

India does not have favourable laws

The Indian government has been constantly increasing duties and taxes for importing goods. This has caused a lot of pressure on smartphone manufacturers who import and sell devices in the country. Due to the increased taxes and duties, the BOM cost of the product increases and to float the business, the company either has to eat into the profit or increase the price of the goods. Due to this, the companies are carefully only importing the products that they know they will be able to completely sell off and will not have an inventory backlog.

Plus the trade bans and the delayed shipment releases cause major problems for brands looking to keep inventory flowing. And it is not possible for all brands to set up factories in India to manufacture locally, as they might not sell as much product for it to make sense to them to start manufacturing in the country.

Smartphones, Indian smartphones, India, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Indian smartphone market stats, India, India news, India smartphone news, phone, mobile, mobile phone

(Representational Image)

India is left for inventory movement

Many companies are using India as a country just to finish off their unsold inventory elsewhere. While this is a good thing for Indians who get products for a bit cheaper, that makes India get the products late in the product life cycle.

Many have even left the Indian market

Smartphones, Indian smartphones, India, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Indian smartphone market stats, India, India news, India smartphone news, phone, mobile, mobile phone

(Representational Image)

Many brands like Sony, Alcatel, Nubia, Panasonic, Black Shark and more have given up and left the Indian market altogether, due to the immense pressure from Chinese smartphone brands. It has become a very difficult market to compete in and players are finding it better to either pack up or bring delayed devices when they can afford to sell them at cheaper prices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 7:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Mobiles
Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Paytm to shut down its app in Canada

Apps

Paytm to shut down its app in Canada

How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

How To

How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Opinions

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Mobiles

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT
Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Opinions

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live
Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ID बनाना है बहुत आसान, 2 तरीकों से ऐसे बना सकते हैं नई आईडी

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छे वेपन्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Mobiles
Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers