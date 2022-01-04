comscore Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
  • Home
  • Opinions
  • Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
News

Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

There’s a constant fear that our personal photographs can be picked by a cybercriminal anytime and used in incidents like Bulli Bai or Sulli Deals. Hundreds and thousands of photos of women being listed on the online platform show that any one of us could be next in the line.

bulli bai app

Image: Max Pixel

While the Bulli Bai app controversy primarily revolves around Indian Muslim women, it surely gives us an implication of how unsafe Indian women, in general, are on the internet. Also Read - Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

With the constant rise in such incidents in the country, it is getting difficult for us women to even share personal photos on our social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and even LinkedIn. Also Read - WhatsApp tricks: How to customise notification sound for a specific contact

There’s a constant fear that our personal photographs can be morphed or used on adult sites or picked by a cybercriminal and used on apps like Bulli Bai. Hundreds and thousands of photos of women being listed on the Bulli Bai show that any one of us could be next in the line. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

In the recent Bulli Bai app controversy, cybercriminals, from across various parts of India, identified prominent women (in this case, Muslim women) from various professions such as influencers, media, and so on and used their photos to auction them on the online platform.

These photos were collected without the notice of the women, of course. The process goes like this, these cybercriminals first stalk these women on their social media platforms and then pick their photographs without permission.

The idea behind the Bulli Bai app was to put these women on auction for financial gains in return. Fortunately, no such real auction incidents have been reported so far.

Twitter, Twitter Hack, IMA Twitter account hacked, PM Modi account hacked, New Twitter, Twitter account reset

A similar incident occurred last year called Sulli Deal. Even then, photos of prominent Muslim women were picked from the internet and listed for sale.

Unfortunately, Cyber security experts believe that there’s no way to fix such incidents.

Speaking to BGR.in, Satyajit Sinha, Senior Analyst at IoT Analytics, highlights that objectifying women in the cyber world has been going on for a while now. “I remember when Tinder was launched, cybercriminals used to steal photos of women from Facebook to create fake accounts trick users for money,” Sinha recalls.

There’s no denying that if you are on the internet once, you remain there forever. So, how do you control your details or photos from being misused?

Sinha says that the only way one can ensure to not fall for such incidents is by keeping their account private and adding only known as a friend or follower. This again isn’t possible all the time, right?

It looks like social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, among others are aware of how unsafe their platforms can be for women. All these platforms of late introduced tools to lock accounts, make profiles private, and so on.

Sinha says, even though social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others offer options to keep profiles private, most users do not utilise such tools. He thinks, if one is concerned about his/her data being leaked, they should either lock their profile or add only people they trust.

Sinha also highlights that “in most instances, these cybercriminals look for data that are easily available on the internet. So, users must ensure to keep their profile private and add people or followers they know personally.”

The only way, such incidents can be reduced is by bringing in a strict check process. Sinha thinks that “the government should place some check process for these apps, which should include a process to check if the app is genuine or not.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 8:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2022 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
Opinions
Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

Photo Gallery

PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

Photo Gallery

PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

News

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Features

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

Bulli Bai app incident shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Features

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?
How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

How To

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

How To

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language
WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: ओपन और क्लोज डेट का हुआ खुलासा, जानें कैसे मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड?

रियमली का सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

फ्री फायर के ये रिडीम कोड दिलाएंगे कई एक्सक्लूसिव आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Krafton ने BGMI के हजारों अकाउंट फिर से किए बैन, प्लेयर्स कर रहे थे चीटिंग

2022 में उपलब्ध Free Fire के पांच शानदार Bundles, रंग-बिरंगे और खूबसूरत लुक से लैस

Latest Videos

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

News

Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

News

Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers