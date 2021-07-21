Do you want to remind someone of a meeting? Just WhatsApp. Need to talk over a video call? WhatsApp it is. Want to upload a new selfie? Put it up as a WhatsApp Status. The point is that WhatsApp is safely our go-to place for whatever we need. It takes good care of our communication needs, whilst spicing things up. Also Read - WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us

To ensure we never go to a messaging platform other than WhatsApp, it has got hold of tons of features over its decade-long existence and this will continue in the future too. Even right now, WhatsApp is expected to get tons of new features that include multi-device support and more.

This is when I turned on my imagination mode and imagined a WhatsApp that could be. A number of features came to my head that might make things cooler for us with the hope that the app might include them soon. Have a read if you wanna know too.

Disclaimer: These are the features that, in my opinion, should be added to WhatsApp to make the usage easier and more fun. This is not something that is coming for sure.

WhatsApp features that could make things cooler

The one when we could change chat names

If I say that WhatsApp is where one might spend most of his or her, chances of disagreement would be less. This is the place that most of our conversations tend to take place. So, why not add a personal touch to it? Hence, what if the messaging platform adds the ability for people to change individual chat names.

Yes, you can simply change the name of a person in your contacts list. But, this feature will keep things to WhatsApp. Snapchat users might be privy to it. This will allow you to give someone a quirky name on WhatsApp while keeping things formal for other apps, say when a call from that person pops up.

It might be added to the ‘copied features’ list but it’s a cool way of personalising chats.

The one when we could change themes

This is something that is available for people on Instagram. So, why doesn’t it reach its sibling too? This will be another way of customising chats and will act as an extension to the wallpaper changing option available on individual chats. I imagine this feature to let me change name colours, choose from more theme options, and maybe some font changes too.

This, coupled with the ability to chat window names will help people make their WhatsApp different from how it appears for others. Could be fun!

The one with more features for stories

Now that Facebook has copied the Snapchat Story feature for all its platforms, maybe it can ensure people are having fun. Much like how Instagram Stories have got hold of tones of interesting features, something similar for WhatsApp could be introduced too.

It can make things fun for us if we get more filters to try to (including AR filters), more stickers to add, the ability to make boomerangs directly from WhatsApp, and loads more. And what if we get to make and post Reels directly from WhatsApp soon too! This might help WhatsApp stories become more popular than before.

The one with an individual chat lock

App Locks have helped us keep things private and hidden from people who have a habit of snooping in. Now, imagine WhatsApp having an in-built for each chat and even if someone opens up your WhatsApp, they won’t be able to read your messages. For the uninitiated, Facebook already has this feature for its Messenger app.

This feature will dismiss the need for downloading a standalone app lock. If you are wondering how it will work, I imagine it to be a 4-digit PIN for chats and even groups.

The one when there’s something like Memoji?

This is a feature that might again be taken from Snapchat but could be fun. The ability to create your own Bitmoji or Memoji for WhatsApp. This can be added to the QR code feature on WhatsApp that lets you have a separate identity on WhatsApp, something that Facebook has too.

So, you will get to dress up your WhatsApp avatar, add the hair and accessories you want, and share it with people you want to add to the messaging app. In my head, it’s called the Whatsmoji. Although, WhatsApp hasn’t revealed any plans for this.

The one where WhatsApp and I has something similar

This is a feature I was thinking about and WhatsApp might be adding soon. I am talking about the feature that allows you to send photos and videos that will after they are viewed once. Again, this is inspired by Snapchat. But, whenever added can act as a cool option for chats you don’t want to keep for more than a few minutes.

The app is beta testing the feature and might launch it soon for Android and iOS.

Which one would you like to try on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments below!