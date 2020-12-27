comscore Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI in general | BGR India
News

Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Opinions

MIUI is one of the most customisation-friendly Android skins you can use but the complexities of basic tasks often make for a long learning curve. It needs simplification soon.

Poco C3 miui 12

MIUI 12 on Poco C3

A couple of weeks ago, my mother wanted to buy a new phone under Rs 30,000 and after she took my suggestions, she went for the Redmi K20 Pro. Yes, the same K20 Pro that was deemed overpriced back in 2020 but won hearts later with its robust performance and a design that still stands out. Along with the great hardware, it is MIUI interface that makes this phone feel special. However, once my mother started setting it up, she started struggling soon with the interface. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a twist, company says adpater now optional

Coming from the stock Android interface of the Mi A1, my mother, who is more invested in phones herself than I ever will be, often came up with the phrase, “why is it unnecessarily complex?” After trying to explain to her via video calls how to get stuff done, I did realize she was right. As beautiful and flairy the new MIUI 12 system is, it is surely complicated. For tech-savvy people ready to explore, it is nirvana but for the majority of “normal” people, MIUI comes across as overdone. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch foldable smartphones in 2021, three variants expected

And when I say a majority of people, I mean hundreds of people who use these products on a daily basis. The group includes youngsters, middle-aged, and the elderly (count my grandma too). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its official unveiling on December 28

MIUI is trying too hard to be iOS now than ever

The last Xiaomi phone I used was the Mi 10T Pro flagship, which was highly impressive as a package. I loved the MIUI interface as well, despite some of the undesired pre-loaded apps (both first and third-party). However, coming from the OnePlus 8T, the software felt kind of forced for some of the simplest stuff. Let me give an example.

Let’s try changing a wallpaper on a current Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI 12. You long-tap on the homescreen and an option to change Wallpaper pops-up. Instead of showing the options to choose the wallpaper, it now opens up the Themes app, which itself is a mess at best. You now need to find the tab that suggests “Your Profile” and then choose the Wallpaper option from there. Once you are in, you now have options to choose from static, video and Super Live Wallpapers. That’s a lot of clicks for just changing the wallpaper.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

MIUI 12 on Mi 10T Pro

In comparison, you do the same on a Realme or OnePlus smartphones, and at most, you are in for a 3-step process. Why does Xiaomi need to open the Themes app for just changing the wallpaper? I feel the process is unnecessarily complicated. Also, try to set a custom wallpaper for the lockscreen and I bet you will head over to Google, searching for some video guide to do so. I still do it everytime I review a Xiaomi device.

This is just one instance of the point I am trying to make. Similarly, dealing with notifications isn’t as easy as you would find on a stock Android interface. Swiping down on a notification still requires utmost precision and you have to swipe right only in order to dismiss one. Swiping left from the homescreen opens up a Google Discover-Feed-esque page that does everything apart from any actual help. There are certain shortcuts to system functions and the entire layout is messy and doesn’t quite match with the rest of MIUI 12’s design flair.

Moreover, I still find the concept of two app stores preloaded on a phone weird. After all, if I have Google Play, why do I need GetApps that forces me to download the same stuff from it while setting up a new phone? Xiaomi will argue that you can always skip it but it shouldn’t be there in the first place. Let me choose whether I want another app store for my apps over Google Play.

miui

MIUI 12 on Mi 10T Pro

There’s a lot more of those niggles that us reviewers skip while reviewing a Xiaomi devices, given that we look at the big picture. That said, once you live long enough with them, you do wish for a simpler and easy way to do things. MIUI is trying harder than ever to ape Apple’s iOS and as a result, it is complicating things further than simplifying. All that flair and design of the interface is fancy for sure but it becomes annoying if you have to Google Search a simple task that should ideally be at arm’s length. Moreover, this is an issue that cannot be solved by installing a third-party launcher.

Android itself is a nicely designed operating system in its stock form and despite using an iPhone as my own phone, I still love the simplicity Android offers. iOS itself is still complicated and when an Android phone tries to ape it, the result is mostly a “khichdi” that is often less desirable. I do credit Xiaomi’s designers for the efforts they put in MIUI but there’s simply too much going on to absorb.

Simplify MIUI, Xiaomi

Poco C3

MIUI 12 on Poco C3

The next release of MIUI, dubbed MIUI 13 is months away and as of now, there’s no clue as to what could we expect from this newer version. Given that Xiaomi’s designers love taking inspiration from iOS, I won’t be surprised to see iOS-style first-party widgets and a revamped App Drawer coming in the next release. While I welcome such cheeky design changes, it wouldn’t hurt Xiaomi to make the MIUI interface easy.

It couldn’t be a bad idea to have a simpler homescreen setup with easy access to basic settings while the all customization stuff is buried a layer underneath. Basic things like dealing with notifications, changing wallpapers, and others. Given the efforts and resources Xiaomi puts into software development, some simplification is surely not too much to ask, right?

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2020 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series?
News
Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series?
Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Opinions

Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak before launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak before launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Oppo X Tom Ford rollable phone images leaked online, comes with triple camera at the back

News

Oppo X Tom Ford rollable phone images leaked online, comes with triple camera at the back

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series?

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak before launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Oppo X Tom Ford rollable phone images leaked online, comes with triple camera at the back

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Opinions

Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI
Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist
Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

News

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme अगले साल लॉन्च करेगी 100 से भी ज्यादा प्रोडक्ट्स, CEO ने किया खुलासा

Mi 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट, जानिए खास बातें

Huawei Mate 40E स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Review : फीचर फोन से एंड्रॉइड में स्वीच करने वाले यूजर्स के लिए अच्छा विकल्प

Vivo X60 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक, सामने आई TENAA लिस्टिंग

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series?
News
Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series?
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak before launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak before launch
Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist
Oppo X Tom Ford rollable phone images leaked online, comes with triple camera at the back

News

Oppo X Tom Ford rollable phone images leaked online, comes with triple camera at the back
BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

News

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers