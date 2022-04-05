comscore Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
News

Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Opinions

Elon Musk and Twitter have had a love-hate relationship. Musk has also tweeted about launching is own social media platform. Amid such situations, Musk's move seems highly implausible. But is it?

Elon-Musk

(Image: Tesla)

A lot has happened in the past 24 hours. In a way, it has turned upside down, at least as far as Twitter is concerned. For those who haven’t been able to catch up with the latest news, here’s a quick summary of what happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board. Also Read - Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021

Bloomberg, citing a 13G filing, on Monday reported that Musk had purchased 73.5 million shares of Twitter, which gave him a 9.2% stake in the social media platform. The stock purchase happened on March 14 and the investment made the maverick CEO, Twitter’s largest investor. Also Read - Twitter will soon let two accounts co-author a tweet

The news sent ripples through the market (and the tech world) and it led to a 27% increase in Twitter’s stock value. It also made Musk, who is already the richest man on the planet, a tad bit wealthier. According to the latest Forbes data, Musk’s net worth stands at $302.1 billion. Also Read - Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

While the world was still getting in terms with Musk being a part of the Twitter-verse came another piece of news: The Boring Company founder was joining Twitter’s board!

The news was confirmed by Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who welcomed Musk in Twitter’s team and on Twitter’s board. Here’s what they said:

Musk accepted the pleasantries with equal enthusiasm mixed with a hint of criticism. Here’s what he said:

In between, Musk asked his followers on Twitter if they wanted an ‘Edit’ button on the platform. This post was later retweeted by Agarwal with a cautionary message which says – “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Twitter-Musk relationship

Now, Musk and Twitter have had a love-hate relationship for a long time. Musk is an avid Twitter user who, in the past, has used the platform for sharing everything from updates about his Starlink satellite and funny memes to promoting Dogecoin (on several occasions). For instance, Musk said, “The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin,” in an interview with Time magazine back in January this year.

More recently, Musk said:

Contrary to that, he was quick to criticise Twitter when the company introduced NFT-based profile pictures on its platform. Here’s what he said:

Not just this, the SpaceX founder, who is also a self-claimed “free-speech absolutist”, has also criticised Twitter for undermining free speech and democracy. His most recent attack on Twitter began on March 25, when he conducted a poll asking people – “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?.” 70.4% of people responded with a ‘No’.

A day later, Musk declared a war on Twitter once again. “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?,” he wrote in a tweet. But this time, he didn’t bother to conduct a poll. Instead he wrote, “Is a new platform needed?.”

This entire episode follows Musk’s ongoing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has fined Musk and Tesla for his tweet about securing funding to take Tesla private. His tweets have also costed him Chairmanship at Tesla’s board.

Needless to say that Musk’s Tweets have landed him in ample trouble in the past, which in turn has left him aggrieved. What isn’t clear is why is he targeting Twitter? If anything, the micro-blogging platform has done nothing, absolutely nothing, to curtail his free speech.

For instance, he once called a British cave explorer, who helped in rescuing 12 school boys stuck in a cave in Thailand, as a ‘pedo guy’. He also tweeted and deleted a meme comparing He once tweeted, then deleted, a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler. He has also shared transphobic memes from his account. Yet, Twitter has done almost nothing to curtail his speech.

Even so, Musk seems to find Twitter hindering free speech somehow. What remains unclear is why Musk invested in Twitter?

Why did Elon Musk invest in Twitter?

There are many reasons why this might have happened and one of the reasons that pops out from the book is that the Tesla CEO wants to bring Twitter to heel. Consider everything that posts on Twitter have costed him – several fines by the SEC, chairmanship at Tesla’s board and a lawsuit by the British cave explorer (which is won). It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say that his relation with the platform has left him aggrieved and now he wants to set the record straight.

Alternatively, he could also want a controlling stake in the company so that he has a say in what Twitter builds or in other words the platform gets him trouble less frequently. Or at the very least, there is an escape mechanism in place (welcome, edit button). Getting a controlling stake in Twitter would definitely be easier than getting a place in Facebook’s board. For reference, Twitter’s market value stands at $31.5 billion whereas Facebook’s market value stands at $545 billion. Musk’s net worth is also more than Twitter’s market value.

Another alternative that Musk floated around was building a separate social media platform. But we all know what happened to former US President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social app: the app isn’t fully operational, downloads are falling and executives are leaving the company. Simply put, social media space is a bit crowded right now and there are fewer chances of succeeding. Also running a social media company is hard and it costs a lot of money.

To sum it up, the Tesla founder doesn’t seem to be interested in Twitter to up his own wealth. There are better companies he can bet on for it. What does seem to be a probable reason is having a say in the company that he is a devout user of and that has gotten him in ample trouble in the past.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 10:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Opinions
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Amazon teaser surfaces online: All we know so far

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Amazon teaser surfaces online: All we know so far

Apple increases prices of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max due to hike in custom duties

Wearables

Apple increases prices of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max due to hike in custom duties

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

iQOO 9 now comes in colour changing Phoenix Orange colour variant

Mobiles

iQOO 9 now comes in colour changing Phoenix Orange colour variant

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Opinions

Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021

automobile

Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021
Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Apps

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works
Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Apps

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know
IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale LIVE: फोन और स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिल रहे धांसू ऑफर्स

Tecno Phantom X: भारत में इसी महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है टेकनो का सबसे खास फोन, जानें फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G की लाइव इमेज आई सामने, जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च!

वनप्लस लॉन्च कर रहा है नया 4K स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें लॉन्च डेट और फीचर्स

Tiago, Tigor, Nexon... Tata की कारों पर मिल रहा 45 हजार रुपये तक डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
News
Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

Apps

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands
List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

News

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India
WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

News

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers