comscore From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022
News

Top 5 technology trends that will dominate 2022

Opinions

Looking forward to 2022, we have grand hopes and aspirations for a better future

Cryptocurrency

The year 2020 was eclipsed completely by Covid-19 but 2021 was seen as a ray of hope to get back to a normal world. At least, initially. The second wave and the delta variant pushed back all hopes of normalcy in a matter of a few months. But ‘resilience’ is our middle name. We have finally started moving to normalcy again. Omicron has re-created an ominous atmosphere, but we as a society have sort of mastered planetary level threats. Looking forward to 2022, we have grand hopes and aspirations for a better future. Also Read - Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

These are some of the consumer tech trends that may turn out to be dominant in the year 2022: Also Read - Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Work from Home

There are some changes that Covid-19 has brought about for good. The work from home culture has become an integral part of how we function in the post-covid era. The return of threatening variants like Delta and now Omicron is keeping the home office relevant for a longer time. The more time we spend working at home, the more difficult it will be to go back to the conventional clock-in and clock-out system. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards: India will be at the center of the universe in the 'Future of Gaming'

Buyers will continue to splurge on their home office and probably spend more than just work hours on their desks. Laptops and PCs have regained their regal status after years of flat-lined sales. Accessories and peripherals continue to remain a big hit.

Gaming

While the next-gen consoles and some of the high-end GPUs were launched in 2020, the lack of availability has kept the latest and greatest from the masses. The chip shortage may not go anywhere anytime soon but 2022 could be the year it starts fading out.

This will also be the year when studios will start releasing games exclusively for the latest generation of consoles. Games will have the ability to graphically transcend previous levels of the details and achieve the ultra-realisticness we’ve all been dreaming of.

Metaverse

Metaverse is the buzzword going around everywhere. The craze became crazier after one of the biggest companies in the world formerly known as ‘Facebook’ adopted the name ‘Meta’.

The metaverse is still a long shot from getting where it needs to be but it will become more than just a buzzword in 2022. It has also piqued the investor’s interest which hints at bigger things to come. Companies like Microsoft, Snap, Nvidia and Tencent have also raised their stakes in the Metaverse.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been the theme in 2021 and it will be bigger in 2022. For India, it will mark as the year when the country either embraces the “future” or tries to rein it in with a new legislation. The Cryptocurrency Regulation bill tabled by the govt in the month of November is expected to be taken up in the upcoming budget session. The govt has given us all the hints that it may not outright ban private cryptocurrencies. In fact, it is playing the waiting game to see how other major economies of the world will create legislation around blockchain-based currencies.

Foldable smartphones

For the major part of the last decade, smartphone development has pretty much plateaued. There has been limited growth in terms of how user experience has changed over the years. 2022 is expected to take us to the next phase of smartphone evolution with foldable devices. More and more brands are finally releasing smartphones that take advantage of the new form factor.

Oppo launched the Find N and Honor will soon launch its first foldable device. Motorola is also working on the next iteration of Razr. Not to forget, Samsung has already reached the next leg of development with three generations of foldable devices. The new phone technology will slowly trickle down mid-range premium and eventually mid-range devices. The wait is not very long.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Entertainment

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 5 technology trends that will dominate 2022

Opinions

Top 5 technology trends that will dominate 2022
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
India will be at the center of the gaming universe

News

India will be at the center of the gaming universe
Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

News

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में तहलका मचाने आ रहा Xiaomi का धांसू फोन, Android 12 के साथ कल होगा पेश

राजधानी में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा, प्रदूषण पर लगेगी लगाम

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers