Goodbye Realme X series, we will remember your greatest hits

The Realme X series is now gone but we take a trip down the lineup’s brief history for the sake of nostalgia. What was your favourite Realme X handset?

Realme X7 Max

Just when I was getting used to the concept of Realme’s diverse “flagship phone” hierarchy, the company pulled the plug off on the Realme X series. The company’s CEO clarified that there will be no more X series phones and instead, the Realme GT series will replace them. Not that I am teary-eyed or have a special connection with the X series phones, but it is sad to see the X series go: a series that changed Realme and the Indian smartphone space. Also Read - Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT family in India  

The Realme X debuted in the summer of 2019, promising to take Realme in a different direction than the “just another Redmi competitor from China” at the time. In its brief 2-year run, I have reviewed a couple of these Realme X phones over the years and saw the brand mature via these. In fact, the Realme X series picked up the baton that OnePlus left a few years ago. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Realme X marked Realme’s evolution

If you gloss over the entire lineup of Realme X branded phones, you can see a recurring theme: Realme was experimenting with new features and concepts at prices more accessible to the masses with the X series. High-end chips at very low prices, pop-up cameras, quirky designs, democratizing AMOLED displays, making fast charging a normal thing, and more – these marked the Realme X from other series. The X series was proof of Realme not just selling cheap Oppo knock-offs. Also Read - Top smart bands/ smartwatches under Rs 5,000 to gift this Raksha Bandhan

Realme X

The Realme X series got Xiaomi thinking with its Redmi series, and eventually bring back its Mi series devices. I won’t be wrong to say that the Realme X also had influence over Samsung and Motorola, both of which are going competitive with the same spirit these days (Galaxy A series and the upcoming Moto Edge 20 phones, respectively).

Of course, that’s not to say that the newer Realme GT series will drop those qualities that popularized the Realme X series. The Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT 5G seem exciting propositions in their respective price categories.

But, as someone who looked forward to the launch of a new Realme X series device, I considered celebrating the stars from the series for one last time; the ones that had the X factor.

Realme X

Realme X

There couldn’t have been a better phone to mark the beginning than the Realme X. Uninterrupted display with no notch/cutout, a pop-up camera, an under-display fingerprint sensor, an enticing design (especially with the Onion and Garlic Master Edition), a powerful Snapdragon 710 chip for its class and time, and a highly appealing price making these premium features available to the masses – the Realme X had it all.

Realme X2

Realme X2

The Realme X2 came in late 2019 and outdid the popular Redmi Note 8 Pro in every way. The Snapdragon 730G chip appealed to mobile gamers while the AMOLED display, the quad cameras, a 30W fast charging solution and an ostentatious reflective design made this the “one to have” in the sub-Rs 20,000 category.

Realme X2 Pro

flipkart, realme x2 pro review cameras

Easily the best package of the X series. The Realme X2 Pro outdid the OnePlus 7T in 2019 with a faster 50W charging solution, an equally fast Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and an unarguably prettier design. The Master Edition versions looked hot, especially in the brick colour. It suffered from sub-par cameras but there was no arguing that Realme outdid the OnePlus 7T by some margin.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme’s 2020 successor to the X2 Pro got a simple design but two awesome colours in satin finish. Whether you got it in red or green, the X50 Pro was an attention seeker. It was also the first Snapdragon 865-equipped phone that supported 5G connectivity on all variants. The X50 Pro got the fastest 65W charging solution that promised a full charge in 35 minutes.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The X3 SuperZoom as the successor to the Realme X2 was a massive upgrade, ignoring the difficult market conditions post COVID-19 lockdown. When other manufacturers were going for Snapdragon 700 series chips due to cost-cutting, Realme stuffed the Snapdragon 855+ in here, gave it a 120Hz IPS LCD display, a fast 65W fast charging solution, and a 5X periscopic zoom camera. It impressed us with its performance and overall value proposition. Even to date, no other phone under Rs 30,000 offers a periscope zoom camera.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max

As a last hurrah to the X series, Realme transferred the GT Neo from the Chinese market to India under the X series moniker. The X7 Max offers the most maxed out specs in the series’ history. The Dimensity 1200 chip offers flagship-class performance, the 120Hz display with its 360Hz touch sample rate is smooth, and the 4500mAh battery offers all-day stamina. However, it was the lightweight construction and the matte finish that won us, despite the design being generic.

So long, Realme X! Looking forward to what your successor series can pull off.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2021 3:18 PM IST

Best Sellers