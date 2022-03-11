comscore Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
  • Home
  • Opinions
  • Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
News

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Meta has announced that it will ‘temporarily’ allow users of two of its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in some countries to call for violence against ‘Russian invaders’.

meta

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 549 civilians in Ukraine and injured at least 957 more. Amid these circumstances, Meta has announced that it will ‘temporarily’ allow users of two of its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in some countries to call for violence against ‘Russian invaders’. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces 'Code Verify', a browser extension to protect web users

According to a Reuters report, the company will also temporarily allow some posts on Facebook and Instagram to call for the death of the Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The internal emails seen by Reuters show that the changes will apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine. Also Read - What happens to a Facebook account after someone dies? Here's how you can Memorialize it

The news was later confirmed by a Meta spokesperson who said, “As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”
Now, Facebook regularly takes down posts from its platforms that violate its community standards. However, in this case it is making an exception for people in a specific geography owing to the ongoing war. Also Read - Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

What Facebook’s rules say?

Facebook’s community standards for Hate Speech prohibit people from sharing posts that could intimidate people or incite violence. “Content attacking concepts, institutions, ideas, practices or beliefs associated with protected characteristics, which are likely to contribute to imminent physical harm, intimidation or discrimination against the people associated with that protected characteristic. Facebook looks at a range of signs to determine whether there is a threat of harm in the content. These include, but are not limited to: content that could incite imminent violence or intimidation; whether there is a period of heightened tension such as an election or ongoing conflict; and whether there is a recent history of violence against the targeted protected group,” the guidelines state.

Similarly, the company’s guidelines for Violence and Incitement prohibit users from sharing content that talk about severity of violence. “Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence. This includes content where a symbol represents the target and/or includes a visual of an armament or method to represent violence…Calls for high-severity violence, including content where no target is specified but a symbol represents the target and/or includes a visual of an armament or method that represents violence,” the Violence and Incitement guidelines state.

“Statements admitting to committing high-severity violence except when shared in a context of redemption, self-defence or when committed by law enforcement, military or state security personnel.”

But this is not the first time that Meta (formerly Facebook) has made an exception.

Prior exceptions

As per a Vice report dating back to 2021, Facebook temporarily allowed people to post the words ‘Death to Khamenei’ for a brief span of two weeks. The issue dates back to July 2021 when water shortages coupled with US-sanctions and Covid-pandemic in the country lead to anti-government protests in Tehran. At the time, some Instagram accounts had posted content with the words ‘Death to Khamenei’, which were promptly taken down by the company.

Later, the company changed its stance after being prompted by the local activists. In a statement to the activists seen by Motherboard at the time, the company said that it changed its stance owing to the context of the conversations wherein the phrase was being used. The company acknowledged that the word ‘Khamenei’ was being used as a ‘stand-in for the Iranian regime’ instead of being used as a ‘direct threat or call for violence against him as an individual.’ “Accordingly, we have made a limited, time-bound newsworthiness exception to allow this content. For the next two weeks (subject to further review based on the situation on the ground), we will allow use of ‘death to Khamenei’ in the context of political protests in Iran,” the company had said at the time.

What does this mean?

Facebook is walking on a tight rope when it comes to the stand that it has taken amid the ongoing situation. The company, from what its spokesperson told the media, will allow people to express strong opinions about the Russian army and the government but not the civilian people. This means that any post targeted at Russian people will still be considered a violation of the company’s community guidelines and will warrant the same actions on part of the company as it has been taking up until now.

Now, Facebook’s rationale behind this temporary exception is Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Basically, it is saying that it’s ok to share posts containing violence or hate speech in the case of a war. The question that we need to ask here is who gave Facebook, or more specifically, Meta, the moral authority to define when it is ok to express certain opinions, in this case violent, and when it is not? And more importantly, how and where do you draw the line?

In this case, Meta has drawn the line at Russian civilians, keeping them out of the purview of its ‘temporary exceptions’. But aren’t all Russian soldiers, Russian citizens as well? Aren’t they someone’s brothers, someone’s sons and someone’s husbands? Or does being a part of the Russian army somehow make them deserving of all the hate speech and violence that people in the rest of the world are targeting at them?

There is no justification for war. No cause is worth killing thousands of people, tearing apart families and taking away childhood from the kids in the affected region. But what is happening in this case is that the Russian soldiers are being demonised for being on the wrong side of the situation. In all likelihood, a lot of them may not be agreeing to what’s happening in Ukraine at the moment. On the other hand, there might be few who believe that they are fighting for the right cause. In addition to this, there might be soldiers, who didn’t have a choice. In light of this information, is it fair to judge everyone in the same way? Is one-size-fits-all the right way to go about this situation?

Soldiers and people are being killed on both the sides of the border. Blood is being shed on both the sides of the border. No one deserves violence and hatred. Neither on ground nor on social media.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 8:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
Opinions
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Laptops

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Apps

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Best 5 upcoming mobile games to look forward in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best 5 upcoming mobile games to look forward in 2022

Best 5 upcoming mobile games to look forward in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best 5 upcoming mobile games to look forward in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

BMW partners with Qualcomm, Arriver to develop self-driving tech

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Related Topics

Related Stories

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works

Apps

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
How to memorialize a Facebook account when someone dies

How To

How to memorialize a Facebook account when someone dies
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility

Apps

Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट (BMOC) इस महीने होगा शुरू, 14 मार्च से खुलेंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन; जानें डिटेल

Vivo Holi Offer: Vivo V23 पर 3500 रुपये का कैशबैक ऑफर, जानें कहां मिलेगी डील

BGMI के सबसे खतरनाक राइफल्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धमाकेदार जीत

Truke Horizon W20 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज पर 10 दिन तक करें इस्तेमाल

WhatsApp कॉलिंग में कम खर्च होगा आपका मोबाइल डेटा, अपनाएं ये आसान ट्रिक

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features
News
Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features
Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Laptops

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do
Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers
Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Apps

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro
BMW partners with Qualcomm, Arriver to develop self-driving tech

News

BMW partners with Qualcomm, Arriver to develop self-driving tech

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers