Moto G 5G: Should you buy it over Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3?
Moto G 5G: Should you buy it over OnePlus Nord, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3 and others

The Moto G 5G has been the center of attention for many smartphone buyers. Should you buy it over some excellent alternatives? We try to answer.

Ever since the Moto G 5G review went live on BGR India, I have been asked hundreds of times as to whether the Moto G 5G is worth buying. Motorola’s latest 5G smartphone got a good review from us and I liked it a lot, despite some drawbacks. Over the week after I published the review, there have been queries as to whether it is worth buying over an equivalent Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, or any other device from rival brands. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max brings new offers for HDFC Bank customers

Assuming that hundreds of prospective buyers may have the same question, I am listing down all the positives and negatives of the Moto G 5G. Do note that these points are completely based on my subjective analysis of the Moto G 5G. Hence, your views are bound to differ from mine. My experience with the Moto G 5G extends to almost three weeks and Motorola did not roll out any software update in the meantime. Also Read - Poco Days sale on Flipkart offers actual discounts: Check out all these offers

Why you should buy it?

-The Moto G 5G with its Snapdragon 750G chip has oodles of raw performance when compared to any other phone in its price class. Hence, if you are into gaming or want longevity, this is just what the doctor ordered. For Rs 20,999, this is currently most powerful smartphone you can buy, unless you are willing to spend an extra Rs 3,000 and get the Snapdragon 855 Plus-equipped Realme X3. To clarify it further, the Snapdragon 750G chip has almost the same performance as the Snapdragon 765G-equipped OnePlus Nord. Hence, any phone with a Snapdragon 855 chip, or newer, will be faster and more capable than the Moto G 5G. Also Read - Pixel font comes to your Android keyboard: How to get it now on Gboard

-What works in Motorola’s favor always is its stock Android experience. The UI is free of what we geeks call bloatware, i.e. unnecessary pre-loaded apps. Out of the box, you only get Facebook as well as all the Google apps. That’s it: nothing extra. Compared to everything else at this price, this Moto G 5G comes as a breath of fresh air. Moreover, you can still customize certain elements of the interface (like Oxygen OS on OnePlus phones). Hence, customization freaks won’t be all bored on this one.

– All Moto G models this year have had exceptional battery life and the Moto G 5G is no exception. The 5000mAh battery sounds “okayish” for a 2020 smartphone but I happened to extract up to two days of battery life during my time with the phone. The software optimization is excellent and the phone intelligently sips power from its huge battery.

-If you are into mobile photography, the Moto G 5G’s cameras will impress to a large extent. The 48-megapixel main camera puts up a good show in both daylight and night. In fact, I loved the output at night without employing the Night Sight mode, which by the way is great in itself. The ultra-wide and macro cameras are good enough. The selfie camera is good too, provided you expose it to decent light levels.

The not-so-good stuff of the Moto G 5G

-Motorola has given us some nicely speced-up phones this year at the cost of the build quality. Not saying that the Moto G 5G is built flimsy but next to what Redmi, Poco, and even Realme are offering, this one feels cheap. The plastic back loves smudges like there’s no tomorrow and the design itself lacks flair. Next to the much cheaper Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Moto G 5G appears boring (this has been the opinion of the majority around my society). Safe to say that this is not a phone you would want to flaunt. What happened to you Motorola? You built the One Vision and Moto X4 previously!

-The display is the most important feature of a smartphone as you interact through it. The one on the Moto G 5G is average at best. No high refresh rate, no fast touch sampling rate – none of the fancy stuff others phones offer as standard. Sure, there’s HDR10 but the display looks pale in comparison to what you see on the Moto One Fusion+.

-For a phone that gets a 5000mAh battery, pairing it with a 20W charger isn’t a wise deal, especially if you are paying Rs 21,000 for it. Other manufacturers offer above 30W fast charging as standard while Realme offers its lightning-fast 65W charging. It takes hours to charge the battery on the Moto G 5G and on a future-ready phone, you would want at least 30W of fast charging these days.

-The Moto G 5G at Rs 20,999 is a fairly sweet deal for gamers and spec-nerds. That said, we have seen Motorola this year quietly raising prices over time. Hence, the headlining price of Rs 20,999 may soon increase by over Rs 1,000. Additionally, Motorola’s desirable phones are hard to grab by. In the Moto G 5G’s case though, the stocks haven’t vanished yet from Flipkart (does that mean people aren’t interested?).

-Lastly, the Moto G 5G lacks that “oomph factor” that most other phones at this price have. It’s not just about the design but the entire phone as a package. The Snapdragon 750G chip and stock Android UI are good-enough reasons but to most people, these factors hardly matter. With no 5G in sight at least for a year or so, the much cheaper Moto One Fusion+ is as good, if not better. Those who don’t care about raw performance have better all-rounders in the form of Realme 7 Pro, Poco X3, and Realme X3.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2020 6:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 14, 2020 6:47 PM IST

Realme X3

Realme X3

24999

Android 10
Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom
Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

20999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
48MP+8MP+2MP
Poco X3

Poco X3

16999

MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP
Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

5

19999

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Best Sellers