Which streaming service is the best for you? Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar

Netflix has cut subscription prices by up to 60 percent or Rs 300. The basic plan, which was previously priced at RS 499, now comes at a pocket-friendly cost of Rs 199. Find out which streaming platform is best for you between Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Image: Pexels

Netflix India is leaving no stones unturned to attract new subscribers. Earlier on Tuesday, the American-based streaming platform announced a price cut of all four subscription plans – from mobile to standard to basic to premium. Also Read - Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149

Why did Netflix cut subscription prices?

The reason to cut the price of its subscription service is clearly to garner new customers onboard. More so, this is surely the apt time for Netflix to cut prices since rivals such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar recently increased its membership cost in the country. Also Read - Netflix launches 'Tudum', a website for trailers, exclusive interviews, top trending shows and more

The hiked Amazon Prime price comes into effect starting today. On the other hand, the reduced Netflix prices are also available starting today. Also Read - Amazon Prime price hikes from tomorrow: How to get the subscription at the old price

Netflix has cut subscription prices by up to 60 percent or Rs 300. The basic plan, which was previously priced at RS 499, now comes at a pocket-friendly cost of Rs 199. Now, that’s surely a mouth-watering deal of all times. Similarly, the mobile, the standard, and the premium Netflix plans have also received a massive price cut.

New Netflix subscription prices

-Mobile plan: is now available at a price of Rs 149. It was previously priced at R 199. The plan offers support for one screen (only mobile) and 480p resolution.

-Basic plan is available at a lower price of Rs 199 per month. It was previously priced at Rs 499. The plan offers access to a larger screen, resolution of 480p, and since screen access at a time.

-Standard plan was previously priced at Rs 649. After the price cut, it is available at a price of Rs 499 per month. The plan offers support for 1080p resolution, and two screens – small and big screen.

-Premium plan was previously priced at Rs 799, now it is available at a much cheaper price of Rs 649. The plan offers — four screens support, 4K resolution, and all kinds of screens — a tablet, mobile, computer, or TV.Amazon, Amazon Prime

Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar

While the new price reduction of Netflix plans is tempting, the membership chargers and offerings are still quite expensive when compared to Amazon Prime or even Disney+ Hotstar. However, not forget, Netflix offers better and premium content when compared to its rivals.

With the increase in prices, Amazon Prime yearly membership costs Rs 500 more than earlier. Starting today, it is available at a price of RS 1499, previously priced at Rs 999. The monthly and quarterly plans are now available at Rs 179 (previously Rs 129) and Rs 459 (previously Rs 329), respectively. The benefit of a Prime membership is that, alongside subscription to the streaming platform, it offers shopping benefits and subscription to its Music streaming platform.

Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, now starts at a price of Rs 499 with single screen support. The streaming platform increased the prices of its subscription plans beginning September 1. The other two plans are priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1499 a year with support for more devices and screens at a time.

All three streaming platforms have their own set of pros and cons. Netflix offers a wide range of original and premium content, while Amazon Prime offers much more than just video content. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, offers all cricket matches and other shows exclusively on the platform, which are not available on other platforms. So, to understand which platform is best for you, it all depends on the kind of content you watch.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 4:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 14, 2021 5:02 PM IST

