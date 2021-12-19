comscore Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service
Netflix vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one is worth your money and why?

Giving a price cut at a time when rivals like Amazon Prime Video increased its subscription cost was an excellent move by Netflix to get the full attention of the consumers in India.

The explosion of streaming services has made it quite confusing for the viewers to pick one to invest in, especially when the subscription costs are quite high for many. While everyone needs a piece of the pie but are they really worth investing in? Well, there are three major things that matter the most while choosing a video streaming service: content, features and budget. Also Read - Best deals on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in India

Giving a price cut at a time when rivals like Amazon Prime Video increased its subscription cost was an excellent move by Netflix to get the full attention of the consumers in India. For the unversed, the new mobile Netflix subscription cost is Rs 149 per month, down from Rs 199. The basic plan is now priced at Rs 199 per month, down from Rs 499 and the premium plan is priced at Rs 649 per month, down from Rs 749. High subscription cost was one of the major reasons why it was difficult to recommend the platform to users. Although its prices are still high as compared to other streaming services, the recent price cut is now making a compelling case for Netflix. Also Read - Best Christmas movies and where to watch them

As for content, I think it was majorly the Netflix shows and movies that made headlines this year. Not to mention Money Heist, Squid Games, Lucifer, Sex Education, The Witcher all these binge-worthy shows are available on Netflix. The streaming service also offers a healthy mix of movies, shows, documentaries, K-dramas, and so on. One of the best things about the platform is that it maintains its momentum and keeps on refreshing the content every other week. Also Read - Which streaming service is the best for you? Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar

Not only this, Netflix lets you can create up to five individual user profiles per subscription. For the unversed, Netflix-compatible devices are smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, TV streaming devices and set-top boxes. The US-based streaming service offers content in SD, HD and 4K resolution. In terms of features, the UI of Netflix is quite user-friendly. Some of these features include “Popular Picks for You”, “Continue Watching”, “Trending Picks for You”, and so on.

In my personal opinion, Netflix is the best option for you if you are a binging enthusiast like me, but I will understand why some of you might beg to differ. I mean, Netflix does have a few drawbacks. I mean no Harry Potter? Only a couple of Marvel movies! and of course, no Marvel’s original show (at least not the new ones)? Well, this might give you major FOMO and if that is something that you cannot miss out on, I think you should choose Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar’s partnership with Pixar and Marvel is the biggest convincing factor why people choose the platform. However, you need to weigh your priorities because obviously, you will still be missing out on some of the major shows like Stranger Things, You, Sex Education and so on.

Amazon Prime Video on the other hand has a few reasons why one might think of it as a good option. What is its major highlight you ask? Harry Potter! All the new Fantastic Beast saga movies are available just on Prime Video. While it does have some good shows like The Wheel of Time, Young Sheldon, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mirzapur, The Family Man and so on but personally, I still find myself opening the Prime Video app once in a blue moon.

While one might still be convinced by the content offered by the platform, Prime Video has increased its prices in India. Hence, making consumers re-think if they really want it. To be fair, Amazon does offer a handful of services along with the streaming service, but to choose it just because of its streaming service is not a smart decision in my opinion.

It all comes down to users’ priority and pocket. While Netflix seems like a content-rich platform with a reasonable cost at the moment which is what an average viewer is looking for, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have their own perks.

For Hindi movie buffs on a budget, streaming services like Zee5, SonyLiv and more are also good options to choose from.

  Published Date: December 19, 2021 4:41 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 19, 2021 4:59 PM IST

Best Sellers