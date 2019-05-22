comscore
  • Home
  • Opinions
  • The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use
News

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Opinions

Huawei's Android license has been revoked by Google amid the ongoing trade war between US and China. In such a scenario, Huawei's rivals in the smartphone space could make the most of the opportunity, especially Apple.

apple-logo

Amid the ongoing tussle between the US and Chinese governments, Google’s decision to suspend Huawei’s Android license has come as a shock to many. In the last year or so, Huawei has shown tremendous growth to become the second-largest smartphone brand in the world. The resultant turmoil that follows also presents an opportunity for Huawei’s rivals to make up some lost ground. Among those are none other than Android’s greatest rival – Apple.

The ban and its effects

By cutting off Huawei’s Android license, Google is preventing future smartphones from the Chinese company (like the upcoming Mate 30) from using the Play Store and Google’s popular apps and services. It is worth mentioning that Huawei will continue to have access to core Android OS, which is covered by the Android Open Source Project. But it won’t be able to use the services that Google charges for, which include the Play Store and the various Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube among others.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Huawei’s options

While Huawei will surely be impacted by this ban, it still has a few options courtesy of its sheer size. The company could build on its EMUI framework and depend upon third-party app stores or take a radical approach by building its very own operating system.

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

Also Read

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

There are a few reports online claiming that Huawei could take such a path, but if history is anything to go by, this could be easier said than done. We have seen companies try and come out with alternate OS options to compete with Google or reduce their reliance on it. Samsung, for one, comes to mind that tried its hands with operating systems like Tizen and Bada.

Despite such efforts though, it continues to depend upon Google and Android for its smartphone business. Even Microsoft tried and eventually failed at competing against Android and iOS. It would then require nothing short of a miracle for Huawei to take such a radical path and survive in the long term. Going solo has its pros and cons, but going by the past, it market is ruled by the Android-iOS duopoly. And considering that Google’s decision to stop Android support for Huawei, the obvious result is cracks in its own ecosystem of partners.

Without Google, Huawei phones could become paperweights: Report

Also Read

Without Google, Huawei phones could become paperweights: Report

The market is there for the taking

In the meantime, Huawei’s rivals will be gearing up to try and claw back as much market share as possible while the giant is down. Apple, for one, has seen its hardware business suffer to an extent where it decided to stop sharing shipment numbers during the earnings call. While its services arm continues to bring in the moolah, it will no doubt look at this opportunity as a change in fortunes for the hardware business.

While in the US, Apple has a healthy lead in the premium segment, the same is not the case on the global stage. Take for example the European market. As per a recent Counterpoint report, Huawei comes in second behind Samsung with a market share of 26 percent, while Apple is in third with a market share of 21 percent.

It is here that Apple can make some headway, while Huawei struggles to cope with the ban. Huawei’s flagship smartphones cater to the segment, where Apple does the bulk of its business. With the absence of a player such as Huawei, buyers in that segment could be swayed back to Apple. If however they want to stick with the Android platform, they would no doubt prefer Samsung.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 3:51 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Opinions

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Opinions

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store
Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program
Apple MacBook Pro notebooks updated with faster processors and more

News

Apple MacBook Pro notebooks updated with faster processors and more

हिंदी समाचार

Noble Skiodo ने 32-inch HD ready Smart TV 10,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Jabra ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नॉइस कैंसिलेशन वाला Jabra Elite 85h हेडफोन

Jivi Mobiles ने 1799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया N3720 Power फोन, दूसरे फोन को भी कर देता है चार्ज

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर Vodafone यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक साल के लिए नेटफ्लिक्स का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Samsung Galaxy A70 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, कैमरा हुआ पहले से बेहतर

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs
27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive

News

27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench