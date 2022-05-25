Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

After launching the Vivo X80 series in the Chinese market last month, Vivo has finally launched the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in the India. Talking precisely about the Vivo X80 Pro, it comes with a ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera, a 50 MP Ultra sensing IMX866 Sensor, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and houses Vivo’s Pro-Imaging Chip V1+. But the smartphone is priced at Rs 79,999, which is too high for a flagship smartphone, especially from a Chinese brand with no presence in premium segment. Also Read - From Budget to Flagship: 40 phones running on the latest Android 12 in India

The prominent issue Vivo will face with it’s latest flagship is the major competition from popular smartphones like Apple iPhone 13 as well as Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. However, co-developed with ZEISS optics, the Vivo X80 Pro basically boasts the optical advancements it has to offer in its segment, which company claims to be far better than it’s major competitors. Know what experts say about this premium smartphone. Also Read - From Apple iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy A12: Top 5 most sold smartphones globally

“Vivo X80 Pro is a good attempt by Vivo. But 50k+ is really a two horse race and it is mighty difficult to enter consumer mind space outside Samsung and Apple. While camera is important for every segment, and Vivo’s camera may be at par this segment of consumer also goes for the tried and tested brand. Meanwhile, it will take time for brands like Vivo and Xiaomi to make a mark in super premium segment of 70k+,” Navkender Singh, Research Director, IDC told BGR.in. Also Read - Vivo Y75 with 44MP selfie camera, 44W FlashCharge support launched in India at Rs 20,999

In terms of numbers, Samsung, Apple lead premium smartphone market in India. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple remained the top-selling brand in the premium segment Rs 30,000 and above price segment in the first quarter, followed by Samsung and OnePlus respectively. However, now brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme are also increasing their focus on the country’s premium segment. But again, for Vivo, it would be difficult to conquer the battle due to consumer perception towards certain brands in India.

“As per CyberMedia Research(CMR) insights, one in every eight smartphone shipped was a premium device in 2021. The consumers in the premium segment are immune to pandemic pressures, and are open to revenge buying. There is, as such, room for smartphone brands to challenge incumbents in the premium smartphone segment with strong product offerings. The Vivo X80 Pro packs in all the specs that a premium power user seeks. It’s important to note that this device marks Vivo’s aspirations for a long-term gambit to offer a credible alternative to Android premium buyers. Vivo will have to double down on its go-to-market strategy and premium positioning to gain consumer acceptance,” Prabhu Ram, head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), mentioned.

Looking at specifications, the Vivo X80 Pro highlights remain its cameras. The smartphone comes with four rear lenses placed on a camera island. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP Gimbal portrait camera, an 8MP Periscope camera, along with a 32MP front camera. “I think its more of a mind share attempt and keep testing price tier acceptance with respect to premium customers. Some of the premium android users are always looking for more choices and Vivo X80 pro fits quite nicely. Imaging capabilities continues to be a differentiator for Vivo X series,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research noted.

Vivo X80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which commonly found in the premium smartphones starting above Rs 45,000 in India. Realme GT 2 Pro price starts at Rs 49,999 for the same chipset, as well as iQOO 9 Pro has the same SoC but its price begins at Rs 64,990.

Even when compares with the OnePlus 10, it starts at Rs 66,999 with the same processor for the 8GB variant while the 12GB model retails at Rs 71,999. Vivo has gone even beyond that pricing and launched the X80 Pro at Rs 79,999. OnePlus also extended its Hasselblad tie up to the second generation with OnePlus 10 Pro. Hasselblad is also known for its high precision lenses like ZEISS.

“It’s very difficult for any brand including Vivo to sell an Android smartphone beyond 50k, other than Samsung. Repeatedly, we are seeing Samsung strengthening it’s place in this segment as anyone looking to buy a non-iPhone option goes for a Samsung. It’s absolutely challenging to convince someone why to buy a Vivo phone for this price premium. I think Vivo has to work a lot to convince users to buy their smartphone at this price,” Faisal Kawoosa, founder analyst at TechArc concluded.