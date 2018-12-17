comscore
  • Home
  • Opinions
  • What smartphone brands should do in 2019 to survive the competitive Indian market
News

What smartphone brands should do in 2019 to survive the competitive Indian market

Opinions

There has to be a perfect mix of user profile and technology. Brands which will do this will succeed.

mobile 2

Indian smartphone industry has come a long way. As we usher in 2019, it is believed that the year is going to be eventful for the industry in several ways. We are going to see only players fundamentally strong in technology being in the race, while the technology trading brands will further diminish. This is because supply chain driven approach will no longer work, and an OEM has to substantially add value, especially deriving the maximum from a processor, which can become the key differentiator.

The scenario is going to be even challenging as 5G sets in the handset industry. 5G smartphones are not just about the performance of the main components. Its success will be in how efficiently and intelligently the device is able to talk with the environment. 5G smartphones have to essentially live in an environment. Thus, their design should be able to facilitate that. This is where the engineering skills of OEMs would be put to test. Any brand having scarce skills will face the death.

On the market understanding point-of-view, over these years, we have enough insights that help us in profiling a user. Unfortunately, so far, the market is essentially segmented by price. There is no other dimension we have been able to add, and smartphones are made only to align with a particular segment. We have made no efforts to really understand and profile users in a matrix within these price segments, which could create a very personalized smartphone for all.

Indian smartphone users spend more time playing games than binging on Netflix

Also Read

Indian smartphone users spend more time playing games than binging on Netflix

If we analyze the insights of past decade of smartphone usage in India, we have a lot of segments that could be defined. These would offer large enough opportunities for the smartphone industry to create unique offerings for each of these. That is how analytics can propel the industry. A classic example is ORION of UPS. It has a multi-page complex algorithm that saves the global logistics company $400 million annually. There are several such stories where analytics has given second life to the industry.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

If smartphone brands have to create a sustainable business in India, they will have to define their own territories, which can be done using analytics. All the indicators so far have proven that there is no brand loyalty as brands have moved through the pecking order several times so far. Right now, there is a third breed of ‘market leaders’, the first being global Tier 1 brands; then the Indian domestic brands.

As Indians increasingly adopt smartphones, app engagement is also on an upward trend

Also Read

As Indians increasingly adopt smartphones, app engagement is also on an upward trend

There are several brands in India which are selling up to 10 million smartphones a year. Rather than chasing the entire potential base, these could reorient themselves and specialize as smartphone makers for these very specific user profiles that would be defined by analyzing the past. That’s how they can differentiate and create their cult which is technology driven rather than an emotional fan following. The technology building blocks are sufficiently available to facilitate this. Hope the serious players in the market start looking at the opportunity from a different dimension and become value added smartphone brands rather than just another brand pursuing a pie in a very generic market.

This article is written by Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Principal Analyst, techARC

Disclaimer: Views expressed are the author’s personal opinion, and do not necessarily reflect the official position of BGR India.746433

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount
How to watch today's Micromax smartphone launch

News

How to watch today's Micromax smartphone launch
5G ecosystem to be auction-ready by August 2019: Aruna Sundararajan

News

5G ecosystem to be auction-ready by August 2019: Aruna Sundararajan
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch on December 20 in India

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch on December 20 in India

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights