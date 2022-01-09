comscore Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?
News

Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

Opinions

Even till the beginning of last year, for OnePlus India was as important as its home market China. Looks like, the company is somewhere losing its ground here in the country now.

OnePlus 10 Pro image

Image: Oneplus

OnePlus 10 Pro, most likely even the vanilla model dubbed the OnePlus 10, is set to launch next week on January 11. The launch event will be hosted only in China for the time being. Currently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the India launch yet. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims “I could have died”

If you are a loyal OnePlus fan, it is no secret that India has been one of the most important markets for the brand. The company used to release 90 percent of its products first for Indian consumers and then the rest of the world. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Even till the beginning of last year, for OnePlus, India was as important as its home market China. Looks like, the company is somewhere losing its ground here in the country now. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just few days away, and OnePlus can't stop talking about it

Why is the OnePlus 10 Pro not coming to India?

Why is OnePlus taking a back seat in India?

One reason could possibly be because of the tough competition from brands like Apple, Samsung, and even Xiaomi now. As per a report from Counterpoint Research,  Apple dominated the premium smartphone market in India in Q3 2021, with OnePlus taking second place. The report revealed that Apple saw year-on-year growth of 212 percent in Q3 2021. On the other hand, OnePlus’ market share grew by 55 percent YoY in Q3 2021.

Another reason for shifting its focus from India could be due to the merger between Oppo and OnePlus. A lot has changed since the merger happened earlier last year, like – one of the co-founders Carl Pei left to start his own venture, Nothing. The two Chinese brands together have also developed a Unified operating system for future OnePlus phones, starting with the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus 10 Pro Black vairant image

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus hasn’t revealed a specific reason for not bringing some of its most important devices to India so late. Meanwhile, if rumours and leaks are to be considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro or the OnePlus 10 series will launch in India before March. The company did the same with the OnePlus 9RT.

The OnePlus 9RT launched in China back in the month of October. It has been several months since then and the phone has still not hit the Indian market. The company recently confirmed to launch the OnePlus 9RT on January 14. The global model of the smartphone is likely to arrive in India with minimal tweaks here and there.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone as well. Here’s a quick glimpse of what we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone so far.

-As per the latest report, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a dual-curved screen with narrow bezels on both sides and a chin on top.

-On the front, the phone is tipped to include hole-punch on the top left corner of the screen.

OnePlus-10-Pro-design

-It is said to be the first OnePlus device to come packed with the latest version of ColorOS 12.1 with support for Apple’s Animoji like Omoji and a much faster and smoother user experience.

-Ahead of the release, the OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

-It is said to feature a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display on the front.

-Similar to the predecessor, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come with support for Hasselblad branding, consisting of a triple camera setup on the rear panel. As for the specs, the phone is said to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens on the rear panel.

Some camera samples:

Oneplus 10 Pro Camera image

Image: 91mobile

-The phone is said to come in five different shades including — Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Silver, Light Blue, and White.

-Lau also revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The device is also said to include reverse wireless charging support.

The pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but it appears that the OnePlus 10 Pro will compete against phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro, upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro, and also the Xiaomi 12.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 9, 2022 2:27 PM IST

