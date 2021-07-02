Redmi Note 10, Oppo F19, Realme C25s and more phones get expensive in India: Check new prices

Redmi Note 10
Redmi hiked the price of the Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India in June. The phone model received Rs 500 price hike for the second time. The Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 14,999 in India.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model received price hike in India last month. The price was increased by Rs 500. The Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 17,499 up from original price of Rs 16,999.
