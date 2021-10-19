2 / 10

Oppo A53s

Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.5-inch display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with dual-SIM 5G support. The Oppo A53s 5G comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM configurations; both models come with up to 128 GB internal storage (along with a microSD card option). Fuelling the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery. Running the smartphone is Oppo's custom ColorOS 11. For photography, the Oppo A53s 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 megapixel primary camera, a portrait camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it uses an 8 megapixel camera on the front.