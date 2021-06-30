TikTok
The short video platform TikTok is banned in India but is still topped the most downloaded app list in the first half of 2021. On App Store, TikTok was the most downloaded app while on Google Play Store it was the second most downloaded app. As per the report, TikTok has witnessed the most downloads worldwide reaching about 384.6 million. (Image: Pexels)
Facebook is the second most downloaded app globally, as per the SensorTower report. On App Store it is the sixth most downloaded app while on Google Play Store it is the most downloaded app.