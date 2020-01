1 / 10

Secret Chats

This is a unique feature and you will not find it on WhatsApp. There is a separate Secret Chat section on Telegram, which offers end-to-end encryption. The app says that it leaves no trace on the company's servers. It allows you to set self-destruct timers on messages that range from one second to one week. You are not allowed to forward any message, and one cannot even take a screenshot of the chats.