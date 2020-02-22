Delete unwanted applications
Perhaps the easiest and most effective step is, deleting unused apps. It also remains one of the most ignored rules. Apps that you barely use occupy space in your storage. Further, they also might be given permissions and access to do other tasks, which will consume other resources. If you use an app once a month or a year, try using just the regular website instead. Alternatively, you could just use the app and delete it immediately after you’re done with it.
Control what apps run in the background
Android applications are just like kids. Letting them do their thing in the backyard is peaceful and fun. However, if you leave too many of them running without supervision, they will likely cause some trouble. Apps that do not send you important push notifications need not run in the background and use resources all the time. Cut down on what apps get to run in the background or autostart.