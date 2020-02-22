1 / 10

Delete unwanted applications

Perhaps the easiest and most effective step is, deleting unused apps. It also remains one of the most ignored rules. Apps that you barely use occupy space in your storage. Further, they also might be given permissions and access to do other tasks, which will consume other resources. If you use an app once a month or a year, try using just the regular website instead. Alternatively, you could just use the app and delete it immediately after you’re done with it.