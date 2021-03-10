1 / 4

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5, the new entrant in the premium smartphone market features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. Other features include- triple rear camera, secondary display, air trigger buttons, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB RAM, 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.