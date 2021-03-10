Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5, the new entrant in the premium smartphone market features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. Other features include- triple rear camera, secondary display, air trigger buttons, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB RAM, 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include- a massive 108MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB RAM, 20MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.
46999