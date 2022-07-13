1/5
2022 Hyundai Tucson engine
The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is offered with two powertrains. It is either powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission or a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Unveiled
With the introduction of the 4th generation all-new TUCSON in India, Hyundai will re-establish the benchmark for the premium High SUV segment and elevate lavish experiences for customers. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will continue to lead HMIL’s model range as the Flagship product offering.