2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 exterior

The design took a big leap in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.