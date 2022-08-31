1/5
2022 MG Gloster Price
MG Motor India has launched the 2022 Gloster SUV at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The SUV gets the latest version of i-SMART app with over 75 connected car features alongside a 12-speaker audio system.
2022 MG Gloster ADAS Feature
MG Gloster comes with several first-in-segment ADAS features in form of Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). There are almost 30+ standard safety safety features available with the SUV.