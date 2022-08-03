1/5
2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV Price
Toyota has launched new Toyota Fortuner Leader variants in Thai market. The models come in three variants – Leader G, Leader V2WD and Leader V 2WD – priced at 1,371,000 baht (Rs 29.85 lakh), 1,490,000 bhat (Rs 32.42 lakh) and 1,560,000 bhat (Rs 33.94 lakh) respectively.
2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV Engine
Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV continues to use the same 2.4L turbo diesel engine that’s good for 150PS and 400Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifter and sequential shift.