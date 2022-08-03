2 / 5

2023 WagonR Variants

The New 2023 Suzuki WagonR has been launched in three different models: WagonR, WagonR Custom Z and Stingray. The Stingray gets an all new LED projector headlamp setup that gives it a more futuristic stance. The tailamps are also placed way below than the standar version, giving it a very MPV-like design. The standard WagonR still gets the standard halogen headlamp.