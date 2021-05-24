Careplex Vitals
The Careplex Vitals app is available for iOS users on Apple App Store. This app claims to monitor your blood oxygen level as well as respiratory and pulse rate. Users will just need to put their finger covering the rear camera and flash light. The app, after a few minutes, will display the oxygen level, pulse and respiratory rate. We are unsure of the accuracy of the app as these apps can’t be compared to a certified medical device.
Pulse Monitor Beat Oxygen
The Pulse Monitor - Beat & Oxygen app is available on Google Play Store. The app claims to monitor the blood oxygen level as well as the pulse rate. The Play store listing reveals that the app “works with built-in sensor on these Samsung devices: Galaxy Note4/Edge/5/7/8/9 and Galaxy S6/7/8/9/10 include plus variant.” “App uses advance algorithm to calculate oxygen saturation from the raw IR (Infrared) and Red signal output by the sensor,” the Play Store listing notes. The app is given four star rating on Play store.