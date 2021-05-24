1 / 5

Careplex Vitals

The Careplex Vitals app is available for iOS users on Apple App Store. This app claims to monitor your blood oxygen level as well as respiratory and pulse rate. Users will just need to put their finger covering the rear camera and flash light. The app, after a few minutes, will display the oxygen level, pulse and respiratory rate. We are unsure of the accuracy of the app as these apps can’t be compared to a certified medical device.