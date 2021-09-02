5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun: Orboot Mars, Educational flashcards and more

1 / 5

PlayShifu Orboot Mars

PlayShifu Orboot Mars interactive globe is priced at Rs 1,999, and is meant to be used with the Orboot Mars AR app. With this toy, children can explore all of the Mars missions and the 22 spacecrafts that have reached the Red Planet. They can learn about all of the scientific equipment on board each spacecraft, their discoveries and how they survived. They can also go on their own adventure by navigating a spacecraft, dodging obstacles, reaching Mars and then rescuing the stranded astronauts. They can also explore the planet using the AR app.