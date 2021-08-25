Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the best battery smartphones available under the price of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging in the box. The smartphone starts at Rs 14,999 and goes up to Rs 16,999 in the country right now.
Redmi Note 10S
The Redmi Note 10S is among the best smartphones with long lasting battery life under the price of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The Redmi smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10S starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 15,999.