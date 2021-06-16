Truly wireless earphones
Most smartphone manufacturing companies now make truly wireless (TWS) earphones. If you have budget constraints, this is the best gift you can give to your dad this Father’s Day. There are several companies that sell TWS earbuds across various price segments. Some of the best TWS earbuds you can get under the price tag of Rs 2,000 include Mi truly wireless earphones 2C, Philips audio upbeat TAUT102BK TWS Bluetooth earbuds, Infinity by Harman Swing 350 bluetooth headset, among others.
Netflix Prime Disney Hotstar other OTT subscription
Now that everyone is mostly sitting at home due to the lockdown, one of the best gifts for your dad for Father’s Day 2021 is a bundle of OTT subscription. You can bundle monthly/yearly subscription plans of several OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, among others and gift your father. This is one of the best and most affordable gift ideas for your tech savvy dad. (Image: Pexels)