Wukong rank mode efficiency
Wukong has camouflage ability and is considered to be one of the best characters for the Clash Squad mode. The character has a total cooldown of 300 seconds that gets reset once you wipe off the enemy. Wukong’s Camouflage ability lets you become a bush and reduces movement speed by 20 percent. The ability can be activated for 15 seconds.
Dimitri
The character represents popular Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas. Added with the previous update, Dimitri has the ability of healing heartbeat that generates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone with users. He can recover on his own when knocked with the ability to activate for 15 seconds before a 60-second cooldown is thrust.