1 / 5

Redmi Note 11

Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 11 is one of the best phones under Rs 15000 in India. The smartphone comes in three options – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It starts with a price of Rs 13,499 and goes up to Rs 15,999. Some of the key specs of the phone include – Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, expandable storage of up to 1TB, a AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.