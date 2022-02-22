Redmi Note 11
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 11 is one of the best phones under Rs 15000 in India. The smartphone comes in three options – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It starts with a price of Rs 13,499 and goes up to Rs 15,999. Some of the key specs of the phone include – Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, expandable storage of up to 1TB, a AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched in India recently. The phone comes in three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively. Some of the key specs include Full HD+ display, 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and more.
