5 Best RPGs for Android in April 2021: Genshin Impact, Another Eden, and more

Genshin Impact
Created by miHoYo limited, the Genshin Impact is one of the best JRPG you can try on your pocket computer. Players get a chance to explore the wide-open world and experience compelling art style visuals. It features an element combat system and soothing soundtracks of Teyvat to draw your attention. It includes some minor gacha elements and solid mechanics.
Another Eden
Another Eden is designed by the famous Masato Kato, writer of Final Fantasy VII. The game boasts excellent turn-based combat, captivating comic book visuals, and a bunch full of characters. All it asks you to embark on a time-traveling adventure with your feline.