2 / 5

Pulse oximeter buying guide Check for accuracy

Accuracy is the most important things to check when you buy a pulse oximeter. But how do you check the accuracy? Well, there’s no specific way to check the accuracy of a pulse oximeter. All that you can do is try two oximeters and check if there show similar results or not. You can also check customer reviews from the website you are buying the oximeter. Image: Pixaby