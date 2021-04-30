Pulse oximeter buying guide Check type of Oximeter
There are three types of oximeters available in the market including fingertip pulse oximeter, handheld oximeter and fetal pulse oximeter. For home, most people opt for fingertips oximeter. This is the easiest way to check blood oxygen level. The other two oximeters -- handheld oximeter and fetal pulse oximeter -- are primarily used in hospitals and clinics. Fingertips oximeter is slightly cost effective in comparison. Image: Flickr
Pulse oximeter buying guide Check for accuracy
Accuracy is the most important things to check when you buy a pulse oximeter. But how do you check the accuracy? Well, there’s no specific way to check the accuracy of a pulse oximeter. All that you can do is try two oximeters and check if there show similar results or not. You can also check customer reviews from the website you are buying the oximeter. Image: Pixaby