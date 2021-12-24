Netflix Party
Netflix Party was introduced during the first COVID wave lockdown, when the entire world was stuck inside their homes. Netflix Party is a Chrome extension, now called Teleparty, that allows you and friends to watch a movie or series together virtually. This is surely one of the best ways to spend your Christmas eve and even NYE.
Plato
Plato gained wide popularity among the younger generation during the COVID lockdown. The platform offers various games such as Ocho, Pool, Table Soccer, Match Monsters, Werewolf, Bowling, Minigolf, Chess, and more for friends to play together. The app is available for both Google Play store and Apple App store for free.