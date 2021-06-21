5 best Yoga apps for iOS in 2021: Use these apps and start your journey to fitness

Asana Rebel app
Asana Rebel is among the best Yoga apps available on App Store. From losing weight to building strength, from high-intensity workouts to moving meditations: each piece of Asana Rebel is meant to fit every goal into your lifestyle. Asana Rebel will empower you to get in shape, feel better, and stay inspired day after day.
Yoga Go app
Yoga-Go combines customized fitness and weight loss plans, along with a healthy meal tracker, giving users an all-inclusive, anytime/anywhere solution to build a toned body, maintain balanced emotions, and harmonize their life. Users can start a workout wherever they are. Yoga-Go workouts only take between 7-30 minutes, and you can burn up to 200 calories per session.