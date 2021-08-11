1 / 5

Realme 8s

Realme just confirmed to launch a smartphone with newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is likely that the smartphone that the brand is talking about is the Realme 8s, which has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. It is said that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the Realme 8s later this month. The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.