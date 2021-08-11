Realme 8s
Realme just confirmed to launch a smartphone with newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is likely that the smartphone that the brand is talking about is the Realme 8s, which has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. It is said that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the Realme 8s later this month. The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Nokia C30
At the time of launching the Nokia C20 Plus earlier this week, HMD Global announced that it will soon bring Nokia C30 smartphone to the Indian market. With the upcoming budget phone, the smartphone manufacturer is likely to take on the likes of the upcoming Redmi 10 phone. The launch timeline of the Nokia C30 has not been revealed yet.