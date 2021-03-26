5 cheapest 5G smartphones available in India right now: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Realme X7, more

1 / 5

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10i is available at a price of Rs 21,999 in India. This is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi phone are: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.