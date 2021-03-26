5 cheapest 5G smartphones available in India right now: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Realme X7, more

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10i is available at a price of Rs 21,999 in India. This is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi phone are: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Moto G 5G
Moto G 5G comes at a price tag of Rs 20,999 in India. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone includes a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a 5,000mAh battery, 20W fast charging support, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
