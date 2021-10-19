Philips AC1215 20 Air purifier, removes 99 97 airborne pollutants with 4 stage filtration
You can buy this affordable and cool air purifier from Philips on Amazon for Rs 9,399. It clears dirty air and up to 0.3+ microns in a very short time. The company claims that it eliminates the H1N1 virus as well as bacteria from the root. The company is giving 5 years warranty on this air purifier. The original price of this air purifier is Rs 11,995. You get extra Rs 400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on min spend of Rs 4,000.
AMERICAN MICRONIC AMI AP1 22Dx Air purifier with HEPA filter, Activated Carbon filter and Ionizer 1
The air purifier has 3 airflow speeds and can easily clean the air of a room of 200 square feet. The original price of this purifier is Rs 5,590, but you will be able to avail of this at a discounted price of Rs 4,063 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You get an extra Rs 400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on min spending of Rs 4,000.