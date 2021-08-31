2 / 5

Google Pixel 6

Google has confirmed to launch two new flagship Pixel devices including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. As per rumours and leaks, the Pixel 6 series will launch a day before iPhone 13, which is on September 13. Both these Pixel devices will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 6 series will not ship with charger in the box just like the latest generation iPhones.