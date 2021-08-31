IPhone 13
Apple is set to launch new iPhones in September 2021. As per rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 series will include four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. While Apple is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the iPhone 13, reports suggest it could be September 14.
Google Pixel 6
Google has confirmed to launch two new flagship Pixel devices including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. As per rumours and leaks, the Pixel 6 series will launch a day before iPhone 13, which is on September 13. Both these Pixel devices will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 6 series will not ship with charger in the box just like the latest generation iPhones.